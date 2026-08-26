Police searching for man accused of stealing items from Beavercreek Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?
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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that it is searching for a person accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard.
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A man reportedly selected merchandise and paid for only two items instead of the entire cart.
He left Walmart without paying for the rest of the items, according to the social media post.
Contact Officer Ashworth at (937) 426-1225, extension 135, if you recognize him or have information about what happened.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously.
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