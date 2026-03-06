Police searching for man accused of using fake ID to withdraw money

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for a man accused of using a fake ID to withdraw money.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman hit, killed by car in Butler County
- Construction worker killed in hit-and-run crash on I-70 identified; Reward offered for information
- 50-year-old woman arrested on child porn charges
The incident happened on Feb. 26.
The suspect entered a local bank when he “presented a false identification” to withdraw money, according to a social media post.
Contact Detective O’Neill at (937) 426-1225, extension 233, if you recognize him or have any information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group