Portion of I-70 washed away by Wayne County flooding; Westbound lanes closed

Portion of I-70 washed away by Wayne County flooding

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in Wayne County after flooding washed away part of the interstate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This closure is just east of Centerville Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) shared a photo of the interstate on social media. In it, you can see that the interstate at mile marker 146 has buckled and a portion has washed away.

INDOT said drivers should follow the detour of U.S. 27, U.S. 36, State Road 9, and back onto I-70.

Additional information on repairs will be made available once the water recedes and crews can assess the damage.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]