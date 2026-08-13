Portion of I-70 washed away by Wayne County flooding; Westbound lanes closed

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in Wayne County after flooding washed away part of the interstate.
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This closure is just east of Centerville Road.
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The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) shared a photo of the interstate on social media. In it, you can see that the interstate at mile marker 146 has buckled and a portion has washed away.
INDOT said drivers should follow the detour of U.S. 27, U.S. 36, State Road 9, and back onto I-70.
Additional information on repairs will be made available once the water recedes and crews can assess the damage.
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