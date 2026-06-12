Power outage forces Haines Children’s Center closure

DAYTON — A power outage has caused the Haines Children’s Center to close on Friday.

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County officials said the outage stems from last night’s storms.

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All visitation at the center, located at 3304 N. Main Street in Dayton, has been cancelled for the remainder of the day. Those visits will be rescheduled by staff.

“While the facility is closed, concerns of child abuse and neglect can still be reported by calling 937-224-KIDS (5437). Emergency situations will continue to be addressed promptly,” a spokesperson said.

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