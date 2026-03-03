‘Prepare and prevent things,’ Health officials warn of increasing allergies

MIDDLETOWN — As warmer spring temperatures arrive, health experts in the Middletown region are warning residents that allergy season is beginning to hit. Officials emphasize that early prevention and preparation are essential for managing common symptoms such as itchy eyes, runny noses and sneezing.

The allergy season typically begins with tree pollen, which often coincides with the conclusion of the cold and flu season. Jackie Phillips-Carter, health commissioner for the city of Middletown, stated that identifying the difference between allergies and other illnesses is critical for proper treatment. “Public health always says, prepare and prevent things,” Phillips-Carter said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Phillips-Carter, the health commissioner for the city of Middletown, noted that she is among the thousands in the region who suffer from allergies.

She explained that seasonal symptoms typically remain concentrated in the head, involving the eyes, nose, and throat.“Most things are completely allergies, usually tend to stay in your head,” Phillips-Carter said.

“So it’s going to be eyes, nose, you know, sneezing, coughing, that kind of stuff is going to stay in your head.

Flu, pneumonia, and covid things usually go down into your lungs, and so you usually get more of a coughing, and it’s also more pronounced and longer.”For those who routinely struggle during the spring, experts suggest monitoring daily pollen counts and changing clothes after spending time outdoors on heavy pollen days.

Identifying the specific cause of symptoms is a priority for those experiencing allergies for the first time. “I always tell people you’re fine until you’re not,” Phillips-Carter said.

Phillips-Carter said regarding the onset of new symptoms. “And so sometimes you pick up symptoms of something that happens to correlate and something in your life not necessarily connected, but you should follow up and make sure you know, you talk to your doctor, your health care professional, about that.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group