Rabies detected in bat in area city

BUTLER COUNTY — Rabies was detected in a bat in Butler County.

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A bat tested positive for rabies in Hamilton, according to the Butler County General Health District.

Rabies is a viral disease in mammals that is transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

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Rabies symptoms include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort. They can progress to anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, hypersalivation, and hydrophobia.

Rabies is preventable, and the risk of infection can be reduced by keeping household pets safe and keeping bats out of buildings.

For more information on rabies, you can click here.

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