Rain exits to finish holiday weekend

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on what was, for some, another wet day across the Miami Valley. Thankfully, some improvements are on the way for the end of the holiday weekend.

Last 7 days

The last seven days have been incredibly wet! The totals above reflect amounts from automated or CoCoRaHS rain gauges. Your totals can and likely do vary a bit, but this highlights how rain can be different from one city to the next.

Tonight

Rain is exiting tonight, but watch for areas of fog overnight with some clearing of the sky and light winds. Visibility can drop below one mile in some spots. We have plenty of low-level moisture to work with.

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Memorial Day

Looking at the end of the holiday weekend, we get some sunshine and clouds mixed after any morning fog mixes out. Highs will climb into the middle 70s. More importantly we will be dry to allow any plans to end the weekend to go off without any hitches.

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Tuesday PM

Our dry time runs out Tuesday evening with our next round of rain and a few storms that carries into Wednesday.

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