Rain totals: How much did your community get?

Heavy water at Greene Co. golf course

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy rain has fallen across the region, and we could see more this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Britley Ritz continues to track this rainfall. She has the latest TIMING LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to our Storm Center 7 meteorologists and data released by the National Weather Service (NWS), these are the latest rain totals in parts of our region in the last 24 hours.

Butler County

Oxford- 4.13 inches

Trenton- 3.14 inches

Hamilton 1.4 inches

Butler County Regional Airport- 1.20 inches

Greene County

Spring Valley- 2.09 inches

Beavercreek- 1.62 inches

Montgomery County

Miamisburg- 2.85 inches

Centerville- 2.44 inches

Dayton Wright Bros Airport- 2.40 inches

West Carrollton- 1.94 inches

Warren County

Springboro- 2.65 inches

Ridgeville- 2.19 inches

Lebanon 2.09 inches

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the region through Thursday afternoon.

Flood warnings have been issued for Butler, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties until 8 a.m.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group