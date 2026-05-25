UPDATE: Ramp reopened on I-75 after rollover crash

DAYTON — Update @ 2:38 a.m.

The ramp from I-75 southbound to US 35 east has reopened after a rollover crash, according to ODOT cameras.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

Initial Report @ 1:46 a.m.

An Interstate 75 southbound ramp is closed after a rollover crash.

The call came in to the I-75 SB ramp to US 35 East around 1:39 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show a red car flipped on its top and police cruisers blocking the ramp.

Unknown injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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