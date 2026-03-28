‘Ready for it;’ Business owner speaks on influx of students during UD St. Patrick’s Day gathering

University of Dayton students can expect a heavy police presence on campus during the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

DAYTON — The University of Dayton is implementing new security protocols this weekend as students gather for a late St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

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These changes follow a series of incidents near campus over the past year.

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University officials are using the new security measures to prevent violence and manage crowds that have previously spilled into neighboring business districts.

Physical measures include barricades to block off roads and signs posted throughout the campus warning that non-students will be towed if they enter restricted zones.

To gain access to areas inside the barricades, students are required to wear university-issued wristbands.

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The heightened security follows two major incidents involving campus parties over the last year.

During the previous St. Patrick’s Day celebration, crowds spilled onto Brown Street, which forced police to close the road and send participants home.

On Halloween, a student was shot in the ankle during an on-campus party.

Local businesses are also preparing for the weekend crowds.

Brooke Durning, a manager at Milano’s restaurant on Brown Street, said the staff is ready for the influx of students.

“It’s their time to get loose, at Milano’s, we are ready for it,” Durning said.

While acknowledging the tradition, Durning said she hopes the security changes ensure a safer environment than in previous years.

Durning said she expects a significant law enforcement presence throughout the weekend.

“They’ve always had their presence, but I think the added security, hopefully, it helps a little bit,” Durning said. “We want everyone to be safe, everyone to have a fun, safe weekend.”

Dayton police officials said they are bringing in additional officers to assist university police with the event. Patrols are scheduled to begin in the early morning hours.

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