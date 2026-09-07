Reds promote top prospect, former Dayton Dragons star

Photo contributed by Cincinnati Reds (via MLB.com)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have promoted a former Dayton Dragons player to the majors.

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The team promoted Carlos Jorge on Friday.

MLB Pipeline ranks Jorge as the Reds’ No. 16 prospect.

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He entered Friday’s game against Milwaukee as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning in his big-league at-bat.

Jorge flied out to left.

He played in 88 games this season with Triple-A Louisville and Double-A Chattanooga, according to MLB.com.

He was batting .308 with eight home runs, 43 RBIs, and 33 stolen bases.

Jorge played for the Dragons in 2024 and 2025.

The Dragons congratulated him on social media.

“Welcome to the show, Papi,” he said. “Carlos Jorge makes it big! He is the 163rd Dayton Dragon to play in the MLB.”

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