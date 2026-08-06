Reds starter back on injured list with sore elbow

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 10: Hunter Greene #21 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park on July 10, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene is back on the injured list.

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The Reds’ ace was placed on the IL on Wednesday after he experienced a sore right elbow, according to MLB.com.

“He threw his side [bullpen] yesterday, had some soreness,” said Nick Krall, president of baseball operations. ”He came out of his side, and we sent him to the doctor first thing this morning.”

Greene is traveling to Los Angeles for a second opinion.

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He missed most of the first half recovering from right elbow surgery.

Greene is 2-2 this season with a 6.83 ERA.

He was scheduled to start on Thursday against the Athletics.

There is no timetable for how long Greene could be out.

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