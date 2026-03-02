Replacement underway after Miami East Local School superintendent resigns

CASSTOWN — A Miami County school district has started searching for a new superintendent.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miami East Local Schools wrote in a social media post on Friday that their current superintendent, Eric Hughes, has accepted the superintendent position at Northmont City Schools.

He starts his new role effective August 1.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Miami East school board has approved a six-phase superintendent search process, according to the social media post.

“The plan emphasizes stakeholder engagement, including opportunities for staff, parents, and community members to share their perspectives on the qualities, leadership attributes, and experience they value most in Miami East’s next leader,” the school district said.

During Hughes’ tenure, Miami East earned multiple five-star ratings on the state report.

“His commitment to academic excellence and community partnership has positioned the district strongly for its next chapter,” the school district added.

The search process is underway to identify a finalist by the end of April.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group