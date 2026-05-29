Report: Former UD guard to work out for NBA team

Photo of Javon Bennett. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto
No. 0 Javon Bennett dribbles past Marquette defender on Nov. 19, 2025 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto (Custom Credit) /Rick Roshto)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

FLORIDA/DAYTON — A former University of Dayton men’s basketball player will reportedly work out for an NBA team.

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Former Dayton Flyer guard Javon Bennett is scheduled to work out today for the Orlando Magic, according to the Ary Report, an NBA insider on X.

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Bennett played high school basketball at Trinity Prep School in Winter Park, Florida.

He played at Merrimack as a freshman before transferring to Dayton, where he played his final three years.

Bennett scored over 1,200 points for the Flyers.

He became just the third player in program history to transfer to UD and score over 1,000 points.

Bennett started all 37 games his senior year and averaged 15.8 points per game.

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