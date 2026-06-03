Reported crash under investigation in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating reports of a crash in Jefferson Township early Wednesday morning.

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Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a “check and advise” crash at the intersection of Infirmary Road and Dayton-Liberty Road just after midnight, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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