Reported shooting at Montgomery Co. apartment complex under investigation

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in Montgomery County on Friday night.

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The gunfire was reported in the 4200 block of Camargo Drive around 10:50 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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News Center 7 crews on scene saw several sheriff’s cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the entrance to one apartment building.

Additional details on what happened weren’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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