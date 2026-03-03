UPDATE: 1 in custody after reported shooting prompts police, SWAT presence in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:41 a.m.:

One person was secured and taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in a Dayton neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that one person was secured by law enforcement.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw someone come out of a house with their hands up and taken into custody.

News Center 7 is working to learn more.

INITIAL REPORT:

SWAT was dispatched to a Dayton neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:51 a.m., Dayton police were dispatched to the 250 block of Sandhurst Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The dispatch sergeant could not confirm the exact nature of the initial call, but Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting.

The dispatch sergeant confirmed that Dayton Police and SWAT units are on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story. News Center 7 will update when we learn more.

