UPDATE: 1 in custody after reported shooting prompts police, SWAT presence in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:41 a.m.:
One person was secured and taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in a Dayton neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that one person was secured by law enforcement.
News Center 7 crews on scene saw someone come out of a house with their hands up and taken into custody.
News Center 7 is working to learn more.
INITIAL REPORT:
SWAT was dispatched to a Dayton neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Around 3:51 a.m., Dayton police were dispatched to the 250 block of Sandhurst Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The dispatch sergeant could not confirm the exact nature of the initial call, but Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting.
The dispatch sergeant confirmed that Dayton Police and SWAT units are on scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the sergeant.
This is a developing story. News Center 7 will update when we learn more.
