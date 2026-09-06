UPDATE: Amy Acton not injured after attack at campaign event in Ohio

CANFIELD — UPDATE @ 5:39 P.M.

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton was attacked at a campaign event in Ohio on Sunday.

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The incident happened at the Canfield Fair outside Youngstown, according to her campaign spokesperson.

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“While attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people,” said Addie Bullock, campaign spokesperson.

The campaign said that Dr. Acton and her husband were not injured.

The full statement is below.

“While attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people. Dr. Acton and Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured. This kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate, and vitriol that pits us against one another.”

Addie Bullock, Communications Director for the Acton campaign

The Vivek Ramaswamy campaign released the following statement after what happened at the Canfield Fair on Sunday.

“Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence. What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope that no one was hurt.”

- Connie Luck, Communications Director for Vivek for Ohio

It is currently unknown what led to the incident or what the extent of the injuries are.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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