Reports: Browns trading star Myles Garrett to Rams, receiving Dayton native in return

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have reportedly traded star defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.
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In return, the Browns will receive Pro Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick, and other draft-pick compensation, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Verse, 25, was born in Dayton.
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Garrett was drafted by the Browns out of Texas A&M in 2017.
He’s a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and set a single-season sack record this past season.
Over nine seasons in Cleveland, he racked up 404 total tackles, 125.5 sacks and 23 forced fumbles across 134 games played.
🚨🚨🚨— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026
Bombshell: The Browns are finalizing a trade that will send two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, per @rapsheet, @TomPelissero and me.
In exchange for Garrett, the Rams are expected to send Pro-Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027… pic.twitter.com/vHVquJBcYl
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