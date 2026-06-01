Reports: Browns trading star Myles Garrett to Rams, receiving Dayton native in return

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 21: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs on field during warm ups prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills Huntington Bank Field on December 21, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have reportedly traded star defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

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In return, the Browns will receive Pro Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick, and other draft-pick compensation, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Verse, 25, was born in Dayton.

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Garrett was drafted by the Browns out of Texas A&M in 2017.

He’s a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and set a single-season sack record this past season.

Over nine seasons in Cleveland, he racked up 404 total tackles, 125.5 sacks and 23 forced fumbles across 134 games played.

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Bombshell: The Browns are finalizing a trade that will send two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, per @rapsheet, @TomPelissero and me.



In exchange for Garrett, the Rams are expected to send Pro-Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027… pic.twitter.com/vHVquJBcYl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

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