Reports of road closures, storm damage in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — As severe weather has moved out of the area, reports of power outages and storm damage have been reported.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be out in the Miami Valley with road conditions, live on News Center 7 Daybreak

TRENDING STORIES:

Drivers are encouraged to take precautions when traveling in the morning due to the potential of downed live wires, trees, and other damage.

The Miami Valley is under a wind advisory until 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

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