Residents push back against plan to close Kettering Ice Arena

Kettering Parks and Recreation has proposed a master plan that includes closing the city’s ice arena within the next decade.

KETTERING — More than 150 people attended two meetings Wednesday to voice opposition to a proposed master plan that would close the Kettering Ice Arena.

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The draft plan from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department calls for the permanent closure and eventual demolition of the facility within the next decade.

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The proposal came after department officials determined the arena is nearing the end of its useful life and that renovations would cost an estimated $15 million.

While community surveys suggest some Kettering residents want a greater focus on fitness programs and live events, the ice arena currently draws visitors from across the region for hockey and skating.

At both meetings held on Wednesday, none of the attendees spoke in favor of closing the arena.

Many residents expressed hope that the city could identify alternative funding sources to cover the $15 million repair bill.

The city stated that the funding would be required to fix everything from the building’s roof to its chillers.

Stacy Kennard, of Kettering, criticized the city’s current approach to the facility.

“The problem I’m having is the fact that our city is not going to bat for our arena,” Kennard said.

She suggested that city leaders look toward regional collaboration to save the asset, noting that other arenas have successfully used similar models.

“There are regional partners available. This isn’t something that’s never been done before,” Kennard said. “Ice arenas all over the state, all over the country. Have done this; there are templates for it.”

Mayor Bryan Suddith addressed the crowd during the meetings and expressed skepticism regarding financial support from neighboring municipalities.

“Riverside? No. What’s Carrollton? They’re not gonna write a check,” Suddith said.

He noted that while the city does not expect direct checks from other cities, it is looking for involvement from those who utilize the rink.

Suddith invited organizations that use the ice, such as local schools, to participate in a potential solution.

“The price tag is huge, and we do invite the partners that use it, the area high schools, the colleges, to come alongside us,” Suddith said. “If hockey is important to them and ice skating is important to them like it is to us, we invite them to be part of the process.”

Kennard said supporters are prepared to take organized action to preserve the facility.

“We have people we’ll form committees; I mean, I don’t know if you’ve ever met the hockey community, but these people can get things done,” Kennard said.

The Parks and Recreation Department expects to finalize the 10-year master plan later this month.

The Kettering City Council could vote on whether to adopt the plan as early as next month.

Suddith stated that the proposal to close and demolish the arena could change if the city secures enough money for the necessary renovations.

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