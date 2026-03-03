Restaurant specializing in Vietnamese food to open soon near the University of Dayton

UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON — A new Vietnamese restaraunt is setting up shop near the University of Dayton.

What da Pho, a family-owned business that serves authentic Vietnamese dishes, announced that its new Dayton location is opening on March 15 at 10:30 a.m.

The new What da Pho Express is located at 1047 Brown Street, near the University of Dayton.

What da Pho offers authentic Vietnamese Cuisine, fresh Boba Tea, Bánh Mì & more.

During Opening Day, the restaraunt is offering a $50 Gift Card for the first 50 orders and 30% off all orders.

The restaraunt is also offering 15% off for 2 weeks after opening, and 10% off year-round for First Responders and UD Students.

“Dayton, we’re ready for you,” the restaraunt said in a social media post. “Bring your friends. Come hungry. Let’s make this opening unforgettable.”

What da Pho has two other locations in the Miami Valley, one located on Pentagon Blvd in Beavercreek, and another on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

Hours of operation have not yet been announced for the new Dayton location.

