Retired area police K9 to be put down next week

WILMINGTON — A retired area police K9 will be put down next week.
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K9 Karson’s handler, former Wilmington Police Officer Jerry Popp, wrote in a social media post on Friday that he will be put down next week.
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Karson went missing back in 2014 just before Christmas, as previously reported.
He escaped from the Clinton Animal Care Center on West Locust Street. Karson endured freezing temperatures and snowstorms while he was missing. He was eventually reunited with his handler in Feb. 2015.
Popp said that Karson’s health is in decline.
“Things are not getting any better,” the social media post said. “His back legs are weak, and he has had a lot of muscle loss.”
Karson will be put down on Aug. 19 at Suburban Veterinary Clinic on Spring Valley Pike in Centerville.
“Karson is my loyal friend, my partner, and a K9 icon to all; he will be remembered forever for that,” the social media post said. “Thank you all for your years of support.”
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