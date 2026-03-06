Retired WPAFB general reported missing in New Mexico; FBI joins search

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Authorities are searching for a retired Wright-Patterson Air Force Base general who vanished in February.

Maj. Gen. Neil McCasland, 68, was last seen on Feb. 27 in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.

McCasland served as the Commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at WPAFB from May 2011 until his retirement in 2013, according to an Air Force spokesperson.

He was formerly the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate Commander and Commander of the Phillips Research Site at Kirtland AFB in New Mexico.

“Our priority is finding Mr. McCasland safely,” said Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen. “Our investigators and search teams are working continuously, and we’re coordinating closely with our local, state, and federal partners. We’re asking the public to help by checking and preserving any security camera footage from the area and reporting any information immediately. We will share confirmed updates as soon as we can while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

The FBI has also joined the search.

Anyone with information as to where McCasland might be is asked to call the BCSO at 505-468-7070 or submit an anonymous tip by texting BCSO and your tip to 847411.

