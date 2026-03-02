Reward offered for information in mass shooting at area music venue

A music venue is speaking out after nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati early Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Authorities are offering a reward for information in a mass shooting that hurt nine people on Sunday.

Police were called to Riverfront Live in the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Nine people were shot at the venue and taken to area hospitals. They are all currently in stable condition, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Cincinnati police said they did not have any information about what led up to the shooting or if they have any suspect information.

On Monday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced a reward of $5,000 for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of any suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact 1.888.283.8477, or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

Riverfront Live said in a social media post on Sunday that their hearts are with the victims and their families.

“We are devastated by the violence that occurred in the early hours of March 1st at Riverfront Live. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. We are profoundly grateful that, at this time, all of the victims are reportedly in a safe and stable condition.

“We want to take this moment to thank the staff, the first responders, and the community that supported us last night, as they have for the last eight years. The immediate reaction from CPD helped to prevent further casualties. To those brave men and women- THANK YOU. To the community that we are proud to be a part of, Thank You.”

