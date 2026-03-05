Right lanes closed due to crash involving semi in I-75 construction zone

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several deputies responded to a crash on Interstate 75 early Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHIO’s Parker Testa is monitoring this crash. He has TEAM Traffic with alternative routes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras show that the right lanes are closed in the I-75 construction zone.

Traffic is moving in the I-75 contraflow lane.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is injured, and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group