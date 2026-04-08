Road work to close part of busy intersection for several hours in Montgomery Co.

HUBER HEIGHTS — Road work will impact travel along part of a busy intersection in Montgomery County on Wednesday night.
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Part of Fishburg Road from Rip Rap Road to Endicott Road will be closed tonight and reopen tomorrow morning, according to a city spokesperson.
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The closure will last around 12 hours. It starts this evening at 7 p.m. and lasts until 7 a.m. on Thursday.
“The road will be closed to install a large sanitary sewer pipe across Fishburg Road,” the spokesperson said.
The city has these detours available:
- Traffic from the east will be detoured to Endicott Road and then to Chambersburg Road.
- Traffic from the west will be detoured to Chambersburg Road.
People living in the area where the road closure is will be given access to their driveways during their construction.
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