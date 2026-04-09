Roadwork to impact drivers on I-75 exit for several months in Miami County

TROY — Drivers will see construction barrels along an Interstate 75 exit in Miami County.
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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews and the city of Troy will work to improve traffic flow and pedestrian access on State Route 41 and I-75, according to ODOT’s website.
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The City of Troy said on social media that a lane closure will happen on westbound West Main Street near the I-75 exit for 90 days.
The project is currently in pre-construction status, ODOT’s website says.
The northbound exit to I-75 will close in early May for 60 days.
Drivers can get around by using northbound County Road 25-A
Visit this website for information.
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