Roadwork to impact drivers on I-75 exit for several months in Miami County

Photo courtesy from the City of Troy (via Facebook)

TROY — Drivers will see construction barrels along an Interstate 75 exit in Miami County.

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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews and the city of Troy will work to improve traffic flow and pedestrian access on State Route 41 and I-75, according to ODOT’s website.

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The City of Troy said on social media that a lane closure will happen on westbound West Main Street near the I-75 exit for 90 days.

The project is currently in pre-construction status, ODOT’s website says.

The northbound exit to I-75 will close in early May for 60 days.

Drivers can get around by using northbound County Road 25-A

Visit this website for information.

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