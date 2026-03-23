Roof still smoldering hours after fire at Fuyao Glass America

Smoke and flames continue to billow from the roof of Fuyao Glass America in Moraine after nearly 18 hours.

Flames continue to burn at Fuyao Glass America after 18 hours

MORAINE — Hours after the first reported call on Sunday night in Moraine, parts of Fuyao Glass America are still smoldering.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is on scene working to learn more. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, firefighters were dispatched to the 2800 block of Stroop Road around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

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Flames continued to burn throughout the overnight hours.

Moraine Fire Marshal Doug Hatcher said the fire had started on the roof of the new coding factory.

In an updated statement Monday afternoon, a Fuyao spokesperson said that minor, localized smoldering remains on portions of the roof.

Production at the impacted building is suspended, according to the spokesperson.

Employees from the impacted building are being allowed to work in unaffected buildings.

News Center 7 crews on scene said that they can still see flames coming from the roof of the building.

U.S. EPA assistance has not been requested at the fire, the agency confirmed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

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