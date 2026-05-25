Runners honor service members during annual Memorial Day 5K

KETTERING — Across the Miami Valley, people are honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. In Kettering, the Dayton Track Club did that step by step during its annual Memorial Day 5K.

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Ben Ewert, of Kettering, was the first runner to cross the finish line at Monday’s 5K. He told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins that his running partner kept him motivated.

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“Last year, it was just me, which is nice. Just pushing yourself,” Ewert said. “But this year, I had Kevin here, and he was really pushing me.”

While Ewert had his running buddy, other runners honored fallen heroes with a flag during the 5K.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t windy today, so that helps,” Beth Stanz, of Kettering, said. “I mean, service people do more work than this, so it’s something I can do.”

The flag can fly freely because of the service men and women’s ultimate sacrifice. That’s why all the runners on Monday could take part in the run. Every step is freedom.

“This day is really important to remember all people who serve and sacrifice their lives, putting their lives on the line for us,” Ewert said.

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