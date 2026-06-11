Safety emphasized as final preps underway for 2026 Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — The Dayton Air Show will start in two days, and final preparations are underway for this weekend’s show in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains the work crews are doing to ensure everyone, from visitors to performers, stays safe LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Organizers are focusing on safety as we get closer to this weekend’s Dayton Air Show. This includes plans for medical emergencies and coordinating air traffic.

Kellie Hudson, the Air Boss, manages the air traffic operations. This includes coordinating with Dayton International Airport.

She works with everyone involved, including the airlines, to coordinate those flights with the air show acts.

Hudson said it’s all about making sure everyone knows what their role is in every scenario.

“It’s down to the second here, so it’s very important in my daily briefings with the pilots that they adhere to the times that I gave them, and they’re on time and not late,” she said.

Hudson will have a briefing with the first responders as they go through dozens of different scenarios.

Dr. Brandon Amburgery, Dayton Air Show medical director, emphasizes the importance of preparing for potential health issues.

He recommends that people start hydrating right now to prepare for this weekend.

Amburgery said that sunscreen is the key, as well as light-colored clothing.

“We’re there to help you. So, if you do need to be seen, there’s absolutely no shame in coming in. Let’s take a look at you,” he said.

There will be two medical tents at this weekend’s Dayton Air Show.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]