Sal Stewart breaks team rookie home run record in Reds win

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Sal Stewart #27 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a two-run home run during the third inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart made history on Wednesday night.

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He hit two home runs to set the Reds’ rookie record for the most home runs before the All-Star break.

Stewart has 19 home runs in the team’s first 91 games. He broke the team’s previous mark of 18, set by Hall of Famer Frank Robinson in 1956.

The Reds tied a season-high by hitting five home runs in an 11-5 win over Philadelphia.

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Stewart’s first home run tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning.

In the fourth inning, the Reds hit four home runs to tie a club record.

Noelvi Marte led off the inning with a home run to put them ahead 3-2. Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run blast, and then Stewart and J.J. each hit solo homers as the Reds hit three straight home runs.

“It was a big night against a really, really, really good team,” said Stewart. ”Felt good to win like that. It was just a great day overall.”

It’s his second two-homer game of the season.

The Reds conclude their three-game series against the Phillies tonight. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

The franchise record for most HR by a Reds rookie before the All-Star break now belongs to Sal Stewart! pic.twitter.com/gmtdyDnpa1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 9, 2026

0 of 23 Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Second baseman Edwin Arroyo #2 of the Cincinnati Reds and Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies look on after a double play on a ball hit by Alec Bohm #28 (not pictured) during the seventh inning of the baseball game at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Pitcher Brock Burke #49 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after striking out designated hitter Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies (not pictured) during the sixth inning of the baseball game at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his solo home run during the sixth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Noelvi Marte #4 of the Cincinnati Reds gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Elly de la Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Sal Stewart #27 of the Cincinnati Reds gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Pitcher Rhett Lowder #25 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch during the eighth inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Elly de la Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds (R) celebrates with teammate Edwin Arroyo #2 after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Elly de la Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates with teammate Edwin Arroyo #2 following the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Pitcher Chase Burns #26 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch during the second inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Pitcher Alan Rangel #57 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch during the third inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Sal Stewart #27 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a two-run home run during the third inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Noelvi Marte #4 of the Cincinnati Reds watches his solo home run during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Justin Crawford #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammate Bryce Harper #3 after scoring on a wild pitch by pitcher Chase Burns #26 of the Cincinnati Reds (not pictured) during the second inning of the baseball game at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Elly de la Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies (foreground) and teammates look on during a pitching change in the fourth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Gabriel Rincones Jr. #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a double during the second inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: JJ Bleday #22 of the Cincinnati Reds gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Sal Stewart #27 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates in the dugout with teammate Noelvi Marte #4 after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

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