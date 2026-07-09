Sal Stewart breaks team rookie home run record in Reds win

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart made history on Wednesday night.
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He hit two home runs to set the Reds’ rookie record for the most home runs before the All-Star break.
Stewart has 19 home runs in the team’s first 91 games. He broke the team’s previous mark of 18, set by Hall of Famer Frank Robinson in 1956.
The Reds tied a season-high by hitting five home runs in an 11-5 win over Philadelphia.
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Stewart’s first home run tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning.
In the fourth inning, the Reds hit four home runs to tie a club record.
Noelvi Marte led off the inning with a home run to put them ahead 3-2. Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run blast, and then Stewart and J.J. each hit solo homers as the Reds hit three straight home runs.
“It was a big night against a really, really, really good team,” said Stewart. ”Felt good to win like that. It was just a great day overall.”
It’s his second two-homer game of the season.
The Reds conclude their three-game series against the Phillies tonight. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.
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