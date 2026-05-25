Search for armed robbery suspects leads to SWAT standoff in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — SWAT was called to a Montgomery County neighborhood in search of armed robbery suspects.

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Multiple deputies were spotted at Palisades Drive and Embassy Place around 3 p.m. Monday.

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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find suspects who may be barricaded inside an apartment at this location, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Residents nearby have been evacuated or are sheltering in place.

Further information was not immediately available.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

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