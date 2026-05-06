Semi hauling energy drinks overturns on rural Ohio roadway

FILE PHOTO: A collection of energy drinks including (left to right) Full Throttle Fury, Sobe Adrenaline Rush, Red Bull, Rockstar Juice, Tab Energy, and Monster Energy, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 30, 2006.

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi truck hauling energy drinks overturned early Wednesday, blocking a rural roadway for several hours.

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The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on US-20 in Fulton County between County Roads R-S and 19 when the truck was headed southbound toward the curve near County Road 19 and rolled over, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

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No injuries were reported, according to a member of the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department.

The passenger side of the trailer was damaged, and there was minor debris in a nearby farm field, WTOL-11 reported.

Authorities said the truck was hauling Red Bull and other energy drinks.

Crews used a tow truck crane to right the semi truck around 6:45 a.m., and by 7:30 a.m., it had been moved ahead to make room for cleanup, WTOL-11 reported.

The roadway was closed down in both directions to allow crews to clean up the scene.

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