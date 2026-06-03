Several drugs, guns recovered from Kettering building during search

KETTERING — Authorities seized drugs and guns while conducting a search warrant in Kettering on Tuesday.
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The Dayton Police Department said detectives served the search warrant in the 2400 block of Culver Avenue in Kettering.
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As a result of the search, the following items were recovered:
- Approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine
- 291 grams of cocaine
- 75 grams of fentanyl
- 25 grams of crack cocaine
- 6,830 pressed fentanyl pills
- Four handguns
- One rifle
- $13,111 in cash
The department said a 35-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substances, trafficking in drugs, and having weapons while under disability; however, his identity was not immediately available.
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