Several drugs, guns recovered from Kettering building during search

KETTERING — Authorities seized drugs and guns while conducting a search warrant in Kettering on Tuesday.

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The Dayton Police Department said detectives served the search warrant in the 2400 block of Culver Avenue in Kettering.

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As a result of the search, the following items were recovered:

Approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine

291 grams of cocaine

75 grams of fentanyl

25 grams of crack cocaine

6,830 pressed fentanyl pills

Four handguns

One rifle

$13,111 in cash

The department said a 35-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substances, trafficking in drugs, and having weapons while under disability; however, his identity was not immediately available.

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