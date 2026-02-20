Several Greene Co. roads closed due to high water, damage after strong storms

GREENE COUNTY — Several roads in Greene County are closed due to high water and damage after strong storms on Thursday night.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office said the following roads will remain closed through the weekend:

Washington Mill between Stewart and State Route 725

Stewart Road between Washington Mill and Mead Rd

Gravel Pit Closed at Cummings and Weimer Rd

The office reminds drivers that they cannot drive around or move the barricades.

The roads are closed due to high water and damage that may not be immediately visible.

