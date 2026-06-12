Several performers, including Blue Angels, getting ready for this weekend’s Dayton Air Show

Performers are getting ready for this weekend’s Dayton Air Show.

Several performers, including Blue Angels, getting ready for this weekend’s Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — Performers are getting ready for this weekend’s Dayton Air Show.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived in the Gem City on Thursday.

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As previously reported, the visit marks a homecoming for one of their members. Captain Jen Murr grew up in Shelby County.

“It’s an incredible feeling. As soon as we landed, I felt like I was back home,” Murr said. “Never a million years, actually. So this is a dream come true for me to be able to be a part of this team and just to represent the United States Navy and the Marine Corps on a national level.”

The Blue Angels represent the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps and are celebrating their 80th season.

Their mission includes connecting with each community they visit during their 32-stop season.

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