Several performers, including Blue Angels, getting ready for this weekend’s Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — Performers are getting ready for this weekend’s Dayton Air Show.
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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived in the Gem City on Thursday.
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As previously reported, the visit marks a homecoming for one of their members. Captain Jen Murr grew up in Shelby County.
“It’s an incredible feeling. As soon as we landed, I felt like I was back home,” Murr said. “Never a million years, actually. So this is a dream come true for me to be able to be a part of this team and just to represent the United States Navy and the Marine Corps on a national level.”
The Blue Angels represent the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps and are celebrating their 80th season.
Their mission includes connecting with each community they visit during their 32-stop season.
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