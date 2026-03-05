Several roads closed due to flooding, high water in Greene County

High water on Lower Bellbrook Road and SR-725

GREENE COUNTY — Several roads are closed due to flooding and reported high water in Greene County.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is checking road conditions inside Storm Tracker 7 LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

The continuous rain has caused high water and flooding issues across the area.

An iWitness 7 reporter sent video of high water at Lower Bellbrook Road and State Route 725.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office wrote in a social media post that several roads are closed due to flooding.

These roads are closed:

Stewart Road

Washington Mill Road

Lower Bellbrook Road

Anderson Road

Henville Road

These roads are under high water advisories.

Waynesville Jamestown Road between Hussey and U.S. 68

Henville Road between Spring Valley Paintersville and Waynesville Jamestown Road

We will continue to follow this story.

