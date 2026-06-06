Several shot at Ohio festival, police say

FILE PHOTO: Several shot at Ohio festival, police say

TOLEDO — Several people were shot at an Ohio festival on Saturday.

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The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the Old West End Festival in Toledo, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

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When officers arrived, they found multiple shooting victims, according to Toledo Police officials.

Medics transported many victims to the hospital, the Associated Press reported.

The AP reports that police are searching for suspects and working to learn what led to the shooting.

The Old West End Festival is two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district, the AP said.

We continue to update this developing story.

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