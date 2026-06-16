Severe storms likely late Wednesday

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is maturing over the next 24 hours and will slide over the Great Lakes. Attached to it, a warm front. The question is the placement of the warm front. This will influence the severity the of the storms.

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Currently, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under an enhanced and slight risk for severe storms, a level 3 and 2 of five.

SPC Outlook

An enhanced risk is only issued a few times a year for the Valley. This risk means scattered numerous severe storms are possible. It indicates, more widespride intense storms.

Timing for the strongest storms will be after 10 PM Wednesay and linger until roughly 4 AM Thursday. This is mainly and evening and overnight event. Most will be going to sleep or already sleeping at this time. Make sure you have some way of being alerted if severe weather strikes. Know where your safe place is!

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Severe Storm Threats

All hazards are possible. Wind is the primary threat with gusts reaching over 60 MPH, but large hail and strong tornadoes are also a concern. Flooding is also a threat. Under heavier thunderstorms over 2 inches of rain is possible.

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