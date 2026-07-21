Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Miami Valley until 8 p.m.

DAYTON — This means the conditions are favorable for storms to produce damaging straight line winds. Stay weather aware! This is Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, Warren counties in Ohio and Union and Wayne counties in Indiana have the watch posted. If storms fire up, they could produce damaging straight line winds that could knock down trees or powerlines until 8 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watched issued until 8 p.m.

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Widespread severe weather is not expected. Even general thunderstorms do not look to be developing for everyone this Tuesday afternoon. Most of the energy was zapped out of the atmosphere from storms this morning.

Severe thunderstorm watched issued until 8 p.m.

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The severe weather threat should be over by 8 p.m. at the latest.

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