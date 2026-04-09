Sewer repairs to close part of busy Centerville street for several hours There will be many “Road Closed to Through Traffic” signs throughout the area.

Sewer repairs to close part of busy Centerville street for several hours

CENTERVILLE — Part of a busy Centerville street will be closed for several hours today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews will be conducting sanitary sewer repairs, according to a Montgomery County Environmental Services (MCES) spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Westbound traffic on East Franklin Street will be closed between East Drive and Maple Avenue during regular operating hours.

Eastbound traffic will stay open but will be restricted to the southern curb lane within the work zone, the MCES spokesperson said.

There will be many “Road Closed to Through Traffic” signs at the intersections of North Main and Franklin Streets, and Clyo Road and East Franklin Street.

“This project involves two separate point repairs, both of which are scheduled to be completed on the same day. Work is expected to take place for the majority of the day,” the spokesperson stated.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternative routes if possible.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group