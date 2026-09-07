‘She keeps stabbing;’ 911 call reveals moments after woman reportedly stabs boyfriend

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok creator was killed in a crash in Alabama.

DAYTON — 911 calls reveal moments after a man was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a previous report.

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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the mother of the victim said that her son had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach.

The caller also told the dispatcher that the suspect in the stabbing was her son’s girlfriend.

During the duration of the call, the victim can be heard in the background saying, " She keeps stabbing."

A woman was arrested at the address of the stabbing around 6 a.m., according to jail records.

Aurian Martin is facing charges of felonious assault and domestic violence/injury.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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