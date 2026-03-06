Shelter looking for a couple who abandoned puppy

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Animal Shelter is seeking the public’s help in identifying a couple who abandoned a puppy at the facility.

Officials say the puppy was left tied to the shelter’s back door on March 3.

The shelter is looking for information regarding the individuals involved, the car they were driving, or the dog itself.

The shelter released a photo of the puppy, which was taken by staff members after the animal was brought into their care.

Information can be reported to the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 937-419-8355.

The Shelby County Animal Shelter can also be reached directly at 937-498-7201 or by email at shelbycountyanimalshelter@yahoo.com.

