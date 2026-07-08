Sheriff’s office warns of classic car scam targeting online buyers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning the community about a new scam.

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A spokesperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said the fraudulent website, classic-autosales.com, is being used to scam people buying classic vehicles.

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The sheriff’s office learned that the website isn’t a legitimate dealership and is advertising cars that are fictitious or unavailable for sale.

The spokesperson said investigators had identified the suspect as a person who goes by Mike Wayne.

The alleged scammer is using the phone number (937) 884-1903 and falsely claiming to represent Classic Car Auto Sales, which is located at 4020 W. U.S. Route 36 in Urbana.

“The scammer attempts to obtain victims’ personal information and payment for vehicles that do not exist,” the spokesperson said.

The sheriff’s office urges the public not to buy cars through this website or send money to anyone who claims to represent this business.

Officials remind people to remember the following before buying a car online:

Never wire money or use irreversible payment methods.

Be cautious of prices well below market value.

Verify the dealership and inspect the vehicle in person whenever possible.

Research the seller before sending any payment.

Anyone who has been contacted by this business, tried to buy a car through the website, or has already sent money is asked to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Victims should also notify their bank and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

This scam remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

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