Sheriff’s office warns of increase in catalytic theft in Greene Co.

Sheriff’s office warns of increase in catalytic theft in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning residents about the rise in catalytic converter thefts.

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The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that several vehicle models are being targeted.

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This includes the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ford F-150, Toyota Prius, Honda Accord, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, Ford E-Series Van, Ford Explorer, and the Kia Soul.

The sheriff’s office added that other vehicle models are also being targeted.

“Catalytic converters are a popular target of theft because they contain valuable metals and are untraceable and easy to sell,” the social media post said.

The sheriff’s office said the following can be done to help prevent these thefts:

If possible, park in your garage

Use motion-sensing lights when parking in your driveway

Park in well-lit/visible areas

Park near security cameras

Edmunds.com reports that the average cost to replace a catalytic converter is over $2,000.

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