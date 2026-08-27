Sinclair sees 3 percent increase in enrollment, highest since 2013

DAYTON — Sinclair Community College starts the fall semester with the highest enrollment in over a decade.

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Over 20,000 students are enrolled for the fall semester.

That is a three percent increase from last year.

It is the highest since 2013, according to a college spokesperson.

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The increase follows Sinclair’s highest spring term enrollment in more than a decade.

Over 600 students attending Sinclair for the first time this term are 25 or older.

“Reaching our highest fall enrollment in 13 years is an exciting milestone, but what matters most is what happens after students arrive at Sinclair,” said Dr. Scott Markland, Senior VP of Student Development at Sinclair. “Our focus is on helping every student identify the right academic and career path, successfully navigate college, and earn a credential that creates greater opportunity for themselves, their families, and our community.”

Sinclair started four new academic programs this fall: a certificate in Remote Sensing in the Built Environment and short-term certificates in Critical Care Paramedic, Public Administration and Solar Energy Systems & Installation.

It also formed new workforce partnerships this year, collaborating with Sierra Nevada Corporation to create the SNC-Sinclair Academy for aviation careers and partnering with the Dayton Home Builders Association to launch the Sinclair Dayton Construction Academy, the spokesperson said.

Students take courses at campus locations in Dayton, Centerville, and Mason, as well as through Sinclair Online.

Sinclair will host its Fall Visit Day on Saturday, Oct. 31, offering campus tours, academic program information, financial aid guidance, and a scholarship drawing for spring term enrollment.

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