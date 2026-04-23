Six Flags announces new Kings Island president ahead of summer season

MASON — Six Flags announced its new park presidents ahead of the summer season.

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They announced Tony Carovillano as the new park president at Kings Island, according to a company spokesperson.

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Six Flags also announced the presidents for their nine other parks.

“By strengthening park-level leadership and aligning our support model with our strategic priorities, we’re empowering our teams to move faster, innovate locally, and deliver exceptional experiences every day,” said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags.

Carovillano began his 42-year career as a ride operator at Kings Island, the spokesperson said.

“Kings Island is a cherished family tradition, and I look forward to keeping what makes it so special for our associates and guests,” he said.

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