Extreme, dangerous cold temperatures to grip the Miami Valley for most of the week

DAYTON — After a weekend of historic snowfall, our attention now turns to the extreme and dangerous cold temperatures that will grip the Miami Valley.

The snowpack limits the amount of heat we get during the day and allows temperatures to drop off faster at night.

January 2026 Cold Weather Alerts

January 2026 feels Like Futurecast

An Extreme Cold Warning goes into effect 6 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday for wind chills dropping to -20 to -25! That is extremely dangerous, where frostbite could set in in as little as 15 to 30 minutes.

January 2026 Strong Winds

The snow is not going to melt anytime soon, but please be careful when travelling on the roads and stay warm.

