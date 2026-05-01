Son accused of shooting, killing father in Ohio

Man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2019 Fitchburg homicide

OHIO — A 24-year-old man accused of killing his father in southeast Columbus is facing charges, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Burstock Road just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found Bennie Craig suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took Craig to the hospital, where he later died, WBNS-10 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers on scene detained Craig’s son, 24-year-old Dante Venison.

Franklin County Municipal Court records indicate that Craig’s wife told police Venison shot his father for unknown reasons.

WBNS-10 reported that officers had to use force to arrest Venison.

He allegedly had a handgun, a pocket knife, and two loaded magazines at the time of the arrest.

He was charged with murder in connection with Craig’s death.

Venison has been charged with murder in connection with his father’s death.

This incident remains under investigation.

Those with information are asked to call the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group